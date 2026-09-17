Disney and Creator Like Nastya Strike Content and Development Deal

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Disney has added another creator to its lineup. The kids’ creator Like Nastya has entered into a content and development deal with the company. With more than 450 million subscribers across 25 YouTube channels in 22 languages, Like Nastya is among the most popular children’s creators.

As part of this new deal, the Like Nastya brand will development an original animated preschool series for Disney Jr. and Disney+ as well as new live-action content for kids, tweens, teens and families. Additionally, a curated collection of Like Nastya library content will be coming to Disney+ and other Disney-owned platforms. The Like Nastya channel is known for its bright colors, playful storytelling and upbeat music as it showcases children building and playing.

“I’m incredibly proud of Anastasiia and how Like Nastya has grown into a global brand loved by millions of families worldwide. Bringing together the worlds of Like Nastya and Disney is an exciting opportunity to create something truly special for a new generation,” said Anna Radzinskaia, Nastya’s mother and founder of the Like Nastya brand.

This continues Disney’s investment in creators after making deals with Dhar Mann Studios, “Gracie’s Corner” and Lenny Pearce. Disney also has a first-of-its-kind global content-sharing deal with TikTok as the company continues to connect its audience to creators.

The announcement was made ahead of Disney’s invite-only “Created in LA” event, which is being held September 17 and 18. Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company Josh D’Amaro will make an appearance at the event, which also includes panels from top creators like Dude Perfect, Jordan Matter, Zach King, AdamW, Jenny Hoyos and Sam Eckholm.