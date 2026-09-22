‘Doc’ Season 3 Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

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“Doc” is back for its third season, reuniting fans with the doctors and nurses of Minneapolis’ Westside hospital.

Molly Parker plays Dr. Amy Larsen, the titular doc who kicked off the series with a traumatic brain injury that made her lose eight years of her memory. Season 3 picks up with Amy and Dr. Sonya Maitra’s (Anya Banerjee) first day as co-chief residents, lending their expertise to a new class of interns as Amy attempts to focus less on the past she doesn’t remember and more on helping people. But flashes of memory still come at the most inconvenient moments, and a new surgeon, played by Blair Underwood, is joining the team with a secret connection to our favorite doc.

Here’s what you need to know before “Doc” Season 3.

When does Season 3 premiere?

Season 3 of “Doc” premieres Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. It will air following the season premiere of “Best Medicine.”

How many episodes are in this season?

“Doc” Season 3 consists of 22 episodes.

When do new episodes come out?

You can watch new episodes weekly, airing on Fox on Tuesdays and available to stream the next day on Hulu. Here’s how the schedule shakes out so far:

Episode 1, “Wherefore Art Thou”: Airs Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 2, “Ready or Not”: Airs Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 3, “I Know What I Want”: Airs Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET

What is “Doc” about?

If you haven’t caught up on “Doc” yet, you can watch Season 1 on Netflix — Season 2 will arrive on the streamer the day of the Season 3 premiere.

“Doc” centers on Dr. Amy Larsen, who loses eight years of her memory after suffering a traumatic brain injury. The first season saw Amy recover from her injuries and face the difficult journey of waking up divorced from the husband she loved and having lost a son, while trying to continue helping patients as she relearned hospital dynamics and research that feels new to her. Season 2 saw the introduction of Dr. Joan Ridley (Felicity Huffman), a mentor from Amy’s past who helped her get back on track to help patients — before her own untimely death.

Watch the Season 3 trailer: