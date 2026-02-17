Dorinda Medley Joins ‘RHONY’ Reunion Series at E! After Jill Zarin Firing

Dorinda Medley has officially signed on for “The Real Housewives of New York” reunion series “The Golden Life” for E!.

The housewife and “Traitors” alum was rumored to join the new docuseries, following Jill Zarin’s firing last week after she made racist remarks about Bad Bunny’s halftime performance.

“Well, the rumors are true! I will be joining the women on ‘The Golden Life’ in Palm Beach,” Medley said. “After decades of friendship, and navigating life’s ups and downs together, it will be nice to reconnect with my ‘sisters.’ I am so excited to celebrate and share the next chapter of our lives!”

Medley joins previously announced cast members Kelly Bensimon, Countess Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer. The group will take their friendships from New York City to Palm Beach, Florida, as they enter a new “golden” era of life.

Zarin was fired from the E! reunion series following a since-deleted Instagram video that ripped into Bad Bunny’s halftime performance. She called it “the worst halftime show ever.” “It’s 250 years that we’re celebrating right now in the United States, and I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish,” she said in the video.

The “RHONY” OG added that while she doesn’t speak Spanish, she read the performance as a “political statement, because there were literally no white people in the entire thing.”

The ten-episode docuseries will unpack the shared history, fallouts and friendship of the New Yorkers as they start fresh in Florida. The women will also navigate dating challenges, family struggles and career milestones together.

“The Golden Life” (working title) will be produced by Blink49 Studios with Tara Long, Nadine Rajabi, Mark Ford and Ben Megargel serving as executive producers.