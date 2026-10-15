Drew Barrymore to Host ‘Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic’ Special for CBS

Believe it or not, Drew Barrymore’s first-ever acting role was in a 1979 ad for Pillsbury. Nearly 50 years later, the superstar is cooking up something special with the iconic company as the host of “Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic.”
The two-hour CBS and Paramount+ baking competition will test America’s best home bakers on Monday, Nov. 23, just in time for Thanksgiving. The actress and daytime TV host will be joined by chefs Christina Tosi and Dook Chase as judges.
“Beyond the competition, the special will showcase the personal stories, traditions and inspiration behind the home bakers and the recipes they bring to the table, celebrating the creativity that has made the Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic a beloved American baking tradition,” per the logline.
The contest itself has been around since 1949 as Pillsbury’s Grand National Recipe and Baking Contest. For 2026’s televised version, the winner will receive $25,000 and a Kitchen Aid package.
“Bringing the Pillsbury Bake-Off back to primetime television after more than 20 years is an exciting way to celebrate the creativity and joy home bakers have shared with us for generations,” Maria Carolina Comings, vice president and business unit director for Pillsbury at General Mills, said in a Thursday statement. “We’re thrilled to kick off the holiday baking season on such a large stage and inspire both longtime fans and a new generation of viewers.”
Barrymore announced the primetime special on “The Drew Barrymore Show” while looking back at her ’79 commercial, which you can watch, above. “I see the way people respond to baking shows, and they’re just looking for something warm and delicious,” she told Valerie Bertinelli and Ross Mathews on her talk show this week. “And then I have this personal connection.”
“Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic” is produced by Studio Large Eyes, Pantheon Media Group and Juma Entertainment. Executive producers include Scott Weintrob, Jennifer O’Connell, Ariel Brozell, Eden Sutley, Martha Chaput, Robert Horowitz, Lisa Balzo, Kenzie Caron and Eleanor Harkness, with Brielle Cohen as showrunner.