Drew Barrymore to Host ‘Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic’ Special for CBS

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Believe it or not, Drew Barrymore’s first-ever acting role was in a 1979 ad for Pillsbury. Nearly 50 years later, the superstar is cooking up something special with the iconic company as the host of “Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic.”

The two-hour CBS and Paramount+ baking competition will test America’s best home bakers on Monday, Nov. 23, just in time for Thanksgiving. The actress and daytime TV host will be joined by chefs Christina Tosi and Dook Chase as judges.

“Beyond the competition, the special will showcase the personal stories, traditions and inspiration behind the home bakers and the recipes they bring to the table, celebrating the creativity that has made the Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic a beloved American baking tradition,” per the logline.