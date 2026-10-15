‘Durango’ Crime Thriller Starring Cooper Hoffman, Kathryn Newton and Merritt Wever Lands Hulu Series Order

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Hulu is moving forward with a new crime thriller. Eliza Clark’s “Durango” received a series order at the Disney-owned streamer, with Cooper Hoffman in his first TV role, Kathryn Newton and Merritt Wever set to star.

Mason Gooding and Abbey Lee also joined the cast of the drama series, which first landed a pilot order back in March. A logline for the show reads: “Mikey (Hoffman) is a ski bum townie chasing a buzz. Bunny (Newton) is a homeschooled runaway working as a greasy-spoon waitress. Together they’re riding an avalanche of bad decisions and falling in love while running from cops, criminals, and Mikey’s wife in pursuit of their own American dream.”

Wever will play Joni, a sharp and self-effacing local detective who is unimpressed by almost anything. After working in a relatively quiet resort town for 20 years, she gets handed the biggest case of her career. Gooding plays Miles, a young detective with a sharp mind and sharper mouth, he’s the perfect foil for Joni. Lee plays Irina, Mikey’s Russian wife who loves American pop culture and is seeking US citizenship. She has Mikey in the palm of her hand.