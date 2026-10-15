‘Durango’ Crime Thriller Starring Cooper Hoffman, Kathryn Newton and Merritt Wever Lands Hulu Series Order

Hulu is moving forward with a new crime thriller. Eliza Clark’s “Durango” received a series order at the Disney-owned streamer, with Cooper Hoffman in his first TV role, Kathryn Newton and Merritt Wever set to star.
Mason Gooding and Abbey Lee also joined the cast of the drama series, which first landed a pilot order back in March. A logline for the show reads: “Mikey (Hoffman) is a ski bum townie chasing a buzz. Bunny (Newton) is a homeschooled runaway working as a greasy-spoon waitress. Together they’re riding an avalanche of bad decisions and falling in love while running from cops, criminals, and Mikey’s wife in pursuit of their own American dream.”
Wever will play Joni, a sharp and self-effacing local detective who is unimpressed by almost anything. After working in a relatively quiet resort town for 20 years, she gets handed the biggest case of her career. Gooding plays Miles, a young detective with a sharp mind and sharper mouth, he’s the perfect foil for Joni. Lee plays Irina, Mikey’s Russian wife who loves American pop culture and is seeking US citizenship. She has Mikey in the palm of her hand.
“Durango” is produced by 20th Television and Media Res. Clark serves as executive producer alongside Media Res’ Michael Ellenberg and Christina Malach, and American Light & Fixture’s Chris Storer (‘The Bear”), Josh Senior and Tyson Bidner. Jesse Peretz directed and executive produced the pilot.
“Durango” marks the latest drama series order for Hulu as it finds a niche in bold dramatic projects, such as the summer hit “Furious,” which was renewed for Season 2; Dan Fogelman sci-fi thriller “Paradise” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” spinoff series “The Testaments.” The streamer is also set to premiere the football drama series “The Land” in February, also created by Fogelman.
Clark is best known for creating “Y: The Last Man” at FX and previously served as showrunner and executive producer of TNT’s “Animal Kingdom.” Her other TV credits include AMC’s “The Killing” and “Rubicon,” as well as CBS’ “Extant.”
Clark and Hoffman are repped WME. Newman is repped by WME, Entertainment 360, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman. Gooding is repped by CAA, Untitled, Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern and Narrative. Wever is repped by Innovative Artists, Viking Entertainment, and attorney Jeff Bernstein.
Lee is repped by United Management Australia, CAA US, The B-Side UK, Next Management and Kirrilly Sams. Peretz is repped by Tim Phillips and Blair Kohan (UTA) and managed by Aleen Keshishian and Jacob Epstein (Lighthouse).