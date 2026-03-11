Hulu Orders Drama Pilot ‘Durango’ From Eliza Clark, 20th Television and Media Res

Hulu has ordered a new drama pilot, titled “Durango,” from Eliza Clark, 20th Television and Media Res.

Clark, who created FX’s “Y: The Last Man,” will write the pilot, which follows ski bum Mikey and runaway Bunny as they fall in love and run from cops and criminals. Based on the title of the project, the pilot seems to be set in Durango, Colo.

The official logline is as follows: “Mikey is a ski bum townie chasing a buzz. Bunny is a homeschooled runaway working as a greasy-spoon waitress. Together they’re riding an avalanche of bad decisions and falling in love while running from cops, criminals, and Mikey’s wife in pursuit of their own American dream.”

Hailing from 20th Television and Media Res, “Durango” is executive produced by Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer of Media Res.

Clark is best known for creating “Y: The Last Man” at F and previously served as showrunner and executive producer of TNT’s “Animal Kingdom.” Her other TV credits include AMC’s “The Killing” and “Rubicon,” as well as CBS’ “Extant.”

On the playwriting side, Clark’s work has appeared at The Kirk Douglas Theater, The Cherry Lane Theatre, Ensemble Studio Theatre, The Alley Theatre and South Coast Repertory Theatre, among others.

Ellenberg and Springer’s producing credits include Apple TV’s “Pachinko” and “The Morning Show” as well as “I’m a Virgo,” “Extrapolations” and “Scenes From a Marriage,” among others.

Hulu has greenlit a number of pilot orders of late, including Ryan Coogler’s “X-Files” reboot starring Danielle Deadwyler as well as Greg Berlanti and Bash Doran’s “Foster Dade.”