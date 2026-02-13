Hulu Greenlights Elisabeth Moss Legal Thriller Series ‘Conviction’

Hulu has given a series order to “Conviction,” a new adaptation of the Jack Jordan novel of the same name that comes from writer David Shore and will star Elisabeth Moss.

The “Handmaid’s Tale” actress will executive produce and play the lead role in the series, while Shore is on deck to serve as both showrunner and executive producer as well. Originally published in 2023, Jordan’s “Conviction” follows Neve Harper, an ambitious defense attorney who lands a potentially career-making case when she is assigned to handle a murder involving a husband accused of killing his family by setting their home on fire.

The case takes a dangerous turn, however, when a stranger begins blackmailing Neve over the case, using her own secrets against her in an attempt to rig its outcome. Trapped in an unimaginable situation, Neve is forced to choose between sticking to her moral, ethical and professional principals or having her own secrets be exposed. Moss has been tapped to play the defense attorney.

The series marks a reunion between Moss, Hulu and producer Warren Littlefield, following their collaborations on both “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Testaments.” Littlefield will executive produce “Conviction” for The Littlefield Co.

In addition to Moss, Littlefield and Shore, Erin Gunn, Ann Johnson, Lisa Harrison, Bert Salke, Lindsey McManus and Jordan are all also onboard as executive producers. The series will be a 20th Television production. Shore and Littlefield both have overall development deals with the studio.

Jordan has a multi-year development deal with 20th Television as well. His 2024 novel “Redemption” and next book “Deception” are both also in development right now.

TV viewers likely know Shore best for creating “House,” the Hugh Laurie-led medical drama that aired on Fox from 2004 to 2012. His other shows include “Sneaky Pete,” “Battle Creek” and “The Good Doctor,” the latter of which ran on ABC for seven seasons.

Before viewers get to see her in “Conviction,” Moss is next set to appear opposite Kerry Washington and Kate Mara as one of the leads of the forthcoming Apple TV series “Imperfect Women,” which is slated to premiere on March 18.