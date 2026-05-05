New ‘Dutton Ranch’ Trailer Introduces Annette Bening’s ‘Grizzly in Gucci’

Ready to visit the “Dutton Ranch?”

The highly anticipated spinoff to “Yellowstone,” which will continue the stories of Beth (Kelly Reilly), Rip (Cole Hauser) and their adopted son Carter (Finn Little), premieres on Paramount+ on May 15 with two episodes, followed by episodes weekly until July 3. And ahead of the premiere, we have a new trailer. Watch it below and get your best look yet at “Dutton Ranch.”

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Jay Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marca Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, Ed Harris and Annette Bening also star in the latest chapter of Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” saga. The second direct follow-up to the mainline series released this year (after CBS’ “Marshals”), “Dutton Ranch” sees Beth, Rip and Carter relocate to Rio Paloma, Texas. They’re looking for a quiet life. But wouldn’t you know it, trouble seems to find them?

According to the official synopsis, “As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of ‘Yellowstone’ – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.”

“Dutton Ranch” was created and executive produced by Chad Feehan, who previously oversaw “Lawman: Bass Reeves” for “Yellowstone” mastermind Sheridan. Sheridan executive produces “Dutton Ranch” alongside John Linson. It is also executive produced by David C. Glasser, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Reilly, Hauser, and Cox. Voros also directed multiple episodes this season, including the premiere episodes and season finale. Greg Yaitanes, Jessica Lowrey and Phil Abraham also served as directors for this season.

In addition to “Dutton Ranch” and “Marshals,” 2026 has seen the release of the first season of “The Madison,” which was initially planned as a potential “Yellowstone” spinoff before transforming into something altogether different. It, like most other Sheridan productions, has been a ratings powerhouse.

2026 will also see the return of Sheridan’s “Lioness,” “Tulsa King,” “Mayor of Kingstown” (back for a fifth and final season) and “Landman,” which the Paramount earnings call noted has become the biggest show on Paramount+. There’s also a “Tulsa King” spinoff, called “Frisco King” (formerly “NOLA King”) starring Samuel L. Jackson, that is on the way. There are additional “Yellowstone” spinoffs being plotted, including “6666,” set at the famous Texas ranch that Sheridan now owns. Truly, the sun never sets on the Sheridan empire.

“Dutton Ranch” premieres with two new episodes on Paramount+ on May 15.