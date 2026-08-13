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Emilia Jones to Star in ‘The Retrievals’ Series at Netflix

The drama series is produced by LuckyChap and Quiet Coyote, with Molly Smith Metzler serving as showrunner

Emilia Jones attends the BAFTA Filmmakers' dinner on February 17, 2026 in London, England. (Credit: Neil Mockford/Getty Images)
Emilia Jones attends the BAFTA Filmmakers' dinner on February 17, 2026 in London, England. (Credit: Neil Mockford/Getty Images)
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Emilia Jones will star in “The Retrievals” at Netflix, the latest series from “Sirens” creator Molly Smith Metzler.

The drama series is inspired by an award-winning New York Times podcast of the same name by Susan Burton, which follows one woman’s crusade against Yale Fertility Center after she (and almost 100 other women) were operated on without anesthesia because a nurse stole their fentanyl.

“The Retrievals” is produced by LuckyChap and Quiet Coyote, with Metzler (“Maid,” “Sirens”) serving as showrunner, writer and executive producer via Quiet Coyote. The series was originally announced in May at Netflix’s upfronts.

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Jones will play Gabby Clemente, a New Haven bartender and student teacher, who rallies other victims of traumatic egg retrieval surgery to lead a legal case against Yale.

The series marks Jones’ return to Netflix following her leading performance in “Locke & Key.” The actress most recently appeared in HBO’s “Task” and the Anthony Bourdain biopic “Tony.” She will also appear in the upcoming sports drama film for Netflix “The 99’ers,” following the 1990s U.S. Women’s National Soccer team and “Bad Bridgets.”

She is repped by CAA, ARG Talent Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Metzler will write and showrun the series. She also executive produces via her Quiet Coyote banner alongside her “Maid” and “Sirens” collaborators Colin McKenna and LuckyChap. Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie will executive produce for their LuckyChap banner. Additional executive producers include Caitlin Roper for The New York Times and podcast writer Burton.

Lila Neugebauer will direct the pilot episode of “The Retrievals” and executive produce.

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Tess Patton

Tess Patton is a TV business reporter for TheWrap, covering the creator economy, microseries, podcasting and AI. She joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. She has covered a range of beats from Los Angeles wildfire recovery to carpet coverage at the Emmys and the Academy Awards. Tess has received awards for…

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