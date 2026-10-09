‘Eternally Yours’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Halloween is creeping ever closer, so it’s perhaps fitting that there’s a new vampire series premiering on CBS this week. It’s time to welcome “Eternally Yours” to the fray.

The series comes from “Ghosts” creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, and stars Allegra Edwards, Ed Weeks, Rose Abdoo, Jaren Lewison and more. The story follows Charles (Weeks) and Liz (Edwards), who have been married for 500 years now, after Liz very willingly became a vampire to marry her true love. The thing is, even the best marriages might need some help after 500 years. Now, the two must rekindle their spark, all while dealing with their chaotic family/coven — namely, their daughter’s new boyfriend.

It’s a delightful supernatural comedy, but you won’t be able to binge this one. Here’s what you need to know.

When does “Eternally Yours” premiere?

“Eternally Yours” officially kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

When do new episodes come out?

This is a classic CBS broadcast comedy, which means new episodes will release weekly, rather than all at once. Here’s how that schedule will shake out:

Episode 1: “Pilot” — Airs Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8:30 p.m. EST

“Pilot” — Airs Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8:30 p.m. EST Episode 2: “Baby Vampire” — Airs Thursday, Oct. 15 at 8:30 p.m. EST

“Baby Vampire” — Airs Thursday, Oct. 15 at 8:30 p.m. EST Episode 3: “The Mistake” — Airs Thursday, Oct. 22 at 8:30 p.m. EST

“The Mistake” — Airs Thursday, Oct. 22 at 8:30 p.m. EST Episode 4: “Halloween” — Airs Thursday, Oct. 29 at 8:30 p.m. EST

Is “Eternally Yours” a shared universe with “Ghosts”?

Considering the two shows share a set of creators, as well as a home network, you might be wondering if “Ghosts” and “Eternally Yours” share a universe. Well, according to creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, that is indeed the hope. Port told TheWrap he is “very interested” in doing a crossover between the two at some point.

Watch the trailer: