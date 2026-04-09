‘Eternally Yours’ Vampire Comedy From ‘Ghosts’ Creators Gets Picked Up to Series Order at CBS

CBS Studios ordered vampire comedy “Eternally Yours” from the team behind “Ghosts” to series for the 2026-2027 broadcast season.

Joe Port and Joe Wiseman both wrote and executive produced the pilot for the single-cam comedy, which was initially ordered in July. “Eternally Yours” follows two vampires who have been married for 500 years, who are now struggling to accept the human dating their daughter.

The pilot was executive produced and directed by Trent O’Donnell. The vampire comedy series will be produced by CBS Studios with Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang also serving as executive producers.

Ed Weeks (“The Mindy Project”) and Allegra Edwards (“Ghosts”) star as the vampires stuck in their 500-year marriage, Charles and Liz. They are pulled out of their funk when daughter (Helen J. Shen)’s earnest human boyfriend (Parker Young) forces them to confront whether their love can survive eternity.

CBS passed on regency-era multi-cam sitcom pilot “The Tillbrooks” from “Big Bang Theory” EP Tara Hernandez. This decision sees the network airing three comedy series instead of four but adding two drama series to the slate — “Cupertino” and “Einstein.”

Port and Wiseman co-created “Ghosts” for CBS. The comedy series aired its fifth season last October and is already renewed for a sixth. “Ghosts” first premiered on CBS in 2021 and has gone on to become one of the network’s most beloved and critically acclaimed shows. Both Seasons 2 and 3 received rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes ratings. O’Donnell also directed and executive produced the pilot for “Ghosts.”

“Eternally Yours” joins CBS’s comedy slate, including “Ghosts” and the “Big Bang Theory” spinoff “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.” Fan-favorite “The Neighborhood” will air its series finale May 11 and will not be on the air in the fall.

CBS will reveal its full 2026-2027 broadcast schedule next Wednesday April 15.