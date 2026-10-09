‘Eternally Yours’ Creators Break Down That Premiere Twist, ‘Ghosts’ Crossover Hopes

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Note: This story contains spoilers from “Eternally Yours” Episode 1.

More than a decade ago, “Ghosts” creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman wrote the pilot for their new series “Eternally Yours.” As of Thursday night, it’s finally on TV — and the series premiere ends in a hilariously killer twist.

Starring Ed Weeks, Allegra Edwards, Rose Abdoo and more, the CBS comedy series centers on Liz (Edwards) and Charles (Weeks), two vampires who have been married for five centuries. They were hopelessly in love at the start, but eternity, as it turns out, is a really long time to be married to someone. These days, they live with their family (technically a coven), which includes their young daughter Emma (Helen J Shen), and are navigating modern life while trying to recapture their spark.

Things get a little complicated when they meet Emma’s new boyfriend — this is your final spoiler warning — and subsequently kill him.

It’s an accident, really. Sure, Liz and Charles intended to drain his blood, marking the first human they’ve hunted in centuries. But, upon realizing he was dating their daughter, they refrained. Max’s (Jaren Lewinson) death actually comes at the hands of Mort (Tristan Michael Brown), one of the youngest members of the coven, as he works on his telekinetic abilities.

To save him, the family turns him, and now Max himself is vampire. It’s unclear how long it’s been since this particular coven added a member, but according to Wiseman, that’s by design.

“I would be reluctant to answer anything that hasn’t been established in the TV show because it’s sort of like we may — if we haven’t said, and then we come up with a great story that required someone being turned 10 years ago, we’d keep that option open,” he explained to TheWrap. “So you know, it’s the sense from watching it is it has been a little while.”

Ed Weeks, Allegra Edwards and Jaren Lewison in “Eternally Yours.” (Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

What he can say, though, is that Max’s transformation is definitely a “big change” for Liz, Charles and their family going forward into the season.

“The coven rules are ‘You break it, you buy it.’ So if you turn someone, you have to take them in,” Wiseman said. “So it’s a very big change. And you know, Charles isn’t the biggest Max fan. He’s not a fan of of Max dating his daughter. It’s also a really big escalation for Emma.”

“Now, the person she’s dating is living under the same roof,” he added. “So I think that can be an adjustment. And you know, Max has a new perspective. He’s going to sort of change things up and question things, how things are done in the coven, and come in with a new person’s perspective.”

“Eternally Yours” is at once a family comedy, as well as a romantic comedy, and according to Wiseman and Port, it really all stems from their own working relationship.

“Originally the idea came to us, because it was sort of based on Joe and my long term writing partnership, and our long friendship,” Port detailed. “And getting on each other’s nerves sometimes, and that was sort of the genesis of thinking about like two people stuck together forever. Then it took the form of — we were like, ‘What’s the extreme example of that?’ [It’s] I guess vampires because they’re married forever.”

Of course, Port and Wiseman do seem to have a knack for bringing comedy to the supernatural; “Ghosts” is headed into its sixth season on CBS. And yes, Wiseman and Port do think of this as a shared universe already.

“Yes, I’m very interested in doing a crossover,” Port said immediately. “It feels very fun and just kind of old school and like a rare opportunity. When do you have two series like this on at the same time? So it’s something that I think would be very cool.”

Logistically, that would probably mean sending the vampires to the ghosts, but otherwise, no plans are in place just yet.

“That seems like that would be the easiest thing, since they can leave the house,” Wiseman said with a laugh.

“Eternally Yours” airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.