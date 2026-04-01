Eugene Mirman, the comedic actor who appeared in “Flight of the Conchords” and voiced Gene Belcher on “Bob’s Burgers,” was seriously injured in a fiery car wreck that was witnessed and assisted by Gov. Kelly Ayotte and her security detail, according to multiple media reports.

Mirman crashed his 2026 Lucid Gravity at the Bedford Toll Plaza on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford shortly before noon Tuesday, authorities said. The vehicle caught fire with Mirman inside, but he was pulled to safety by bystanders, which included Gov. Ayotte and a veteran state trooper assigned to her security detail.

“Their actions were heroic in what they did,” Col. Mark Hall said in a public statement. “Without hesitation, they put themselves in danger to render aid to someone who was in need of it.”

The crash was under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Boston TV station WCBV reported Wednesday that the vehicle struck the plaza’s concrete structure before catching fire. Hall said the and several bystanders, rushed to the vehicle and removed Mirman through a window.

Mirman, 51, who is from Massachusetts, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Elliot Hospital, the station reported. No update was available on Mirman’s condition.

“The governor did get out of the vehicle and tried to assist in any way she could at the scene,” Hall said, adding that she retrieved a fire extinguisher. “She wasn’t in harm’s way at any point, but she has a great deal of care for our citizens and tried to do what she could at the scene to provide assistance.”

Hall noted the Bedford Toll Plaza has been the site of multiple crashes in recent years, many of them linked to excessive speed.

Mirman is best known for voicing Gene Belcher on the Fox animated comedy “Bob’s Burger, and played Eugene on the 2007-2008 HBO comedy “Flight of the Conchords.”