Fans Crown ‘Euphoria’ Series Finale One of the Worst: ”Stranger Things’/’Game of Thrones,’ Here We Go Again’

“Euphoria” fans are not very happy with how the HBO series wrapped up.
The show concluded its much-delayed third season – that turned out to be the series finale – on Sunday and the bulk of those that tuned in seemed to be displeased. A lot of the hate stemmed from the fact that Zendaya’s troubled character Rue died of an overdose about 35 minutes into the hour-and-a-half finale. The rest of the episode put Colman Domingo’s Ali on a revenge hunt against Alamo for her death and the rest of the cast quietly opining about religion or Cassie’s new content house.
It was a messy finale that was the only way a messy season could be capped. Most were shocked at Rue not getting the happy ending they thought she earned. Others would have been OK with Rue’s death if there would have been more reaction from the rest of the cast in the final hour of the episode. But the majority seemed to be bummed that the quality of the entire season felt quite a few notches below the two seasons that came before.
Creator Sam Levinson revealed shortly after the episode aired that the finale would serve as a series finale for “Euphoria” rather than a season finale. The decision came as little surprise to many viewers, as two of the show’s breakout characters were killed off in the final two episodes and several cast members had found growing success elsewhere.
Here is what people around the Internet really thought of the Euphoria ending: