Fans Crown ‘Euphoria’ Series Finale One of the Worst: ”Stranger Things’/’Game of Thrones,’ Here We Go Again’

“Euphoria” fans are not very happy with how the HBO series wrapped up.

The show concluded its much-delayed third season – that turned out to be the series finale – on Sunday and the bulk of those that tuned in seemed to be displeased. A lot of the hate stemmed from the fact that Zendaya’s troubled character Rue died of an overdose about 35 minutes into the hour-and-a-half finale. The rest of the episode put Colman Domingo’s Ali on a revenge hunt against Alamo for her death and the rest of the cast quietly opining about religion or Cassie’s new content house.

It was a messy finale that was the only way a messy season could be capped. Most were shocked at Rue not getting the happy ending they thought she earned. Others would have been OK with Rue’s death if there would have been more reaction from the rest of the cast in the final hour of the episode. But the majority seemed to be bummed that the quality of the entire season felt quite a few notches below the two seasons that came before.

Creator Sam Levinson revealed shortly after the episode aired that the finale would serve as a series finale for “Euphoria” rather than a season finale. The decision came as little surprise to many viewers, as two of the show’s breakout characters were killed off in the final two episodes and several cast members had found growing success elsewhere.

Here is what people around the Internet really thought of the Euphoria ending:

🚨 do you understand what just happened to Euphoria..



a character people loved for 7 years. Zendaya turned her into a national hero. a show that was supposed to give addicts hope.



then the finale aired..



– she spent the whole season trying to stay clean

– worked as a DEA… https://t.co/WHWrtJSab8 pic.twitter.com/I9mrgi4PqX — BP (@everyonebpup) June 1, 2026

Maddy died. Rue became an addict again. Cassie got trafficked. Jules didn’t even appear. Lexi lost her job.

Stranger Things/Game of Thrones, here we go again. #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/2tgTSvHS6J — John ঌ (@johnraeyan) June 1, 2026

Gente peraí não entendi, a rue estava morta desde do começo e a temporada toda foi ela alucinando durante a overdose?

#euphoria pic.twitter.com/XiRcetdvDA — axésereno (@kashpierr) June 1, 2026

sam levinson is actually useless because how did we miss out on a funeral scene where all the characters could’ve been together but somehow had time for 10 scenes about kitty’s botched bbl #euphoria — ruben (@rubentothewild) June 1, 2026

This being an actual scene from the Euphoria finale pic.twitter.com/yiQGK2G6v6 — Chris Murphy (@christress) June 1, 2026

so zendaya doesn’t promote season 3 at all, she’s no longer a producer, shows up to the premiere so late and only does solo photos, and you want me to think she was happy with rue’s ending? #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/dAzJkQNjyJ — a (@mr_tashiduncan) June 1, 2026

Laurie deciding she doesn’t want to go to jail

#euphoria pic.twitter.com/eF3JS9QjA3 — Kenny (@kennysroys) June 1, 2026

a lot of euphoria finale criticism comes down to people thinking sam levinson is mistreating his own characters who are not real mind you — lambkin ྀིྀིྀིྀིྀི (@girl_lestat) June 1, 2026

rue really died without knowing nate was buried alive and bitten by a snake she would’ve loved that shit #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/lfMkPeGkpv — a #savemyladyjane (@onecuentaa) June 1, 2026