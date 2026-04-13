With another season of “Euphoria” comes a soundtrack full of throwbacks and contemporary tracks.

The Season 3 premiere kicks off with Christopher Cross’ “Ride Like the Wind” as Zendaya’s Rue drives “somewhere in Mexico” heading to the border, before shifting to some California-centric tracks like Waylon Jennings’ “Sunset and Vine” to reflect the season’s new West Coast setting. And it goes beyond Rue, as the premiere catches up with other beloved characters from the HBO drama series — now in their twenties and managing the challenges that come with young adulthood.

Check out all the songs in “Euphoria” Season 3 below. This story will be updated as new episodes debut weekly on Sundays.

Episode 1:

“Ride Like the Wind” by Christopher Cross

“Love Is Like Oxygen” by Sweet

“Sunset and Vine” by Waylon Jennings

“How Much Is That Doggie in the Window” but Patti Page

“Teufel” by Schwarzer Engel

“Reckless” by Lil Blood

“Trouble Man” by Marvin Gaye

“Little Green Apples” by the Temptations

“Euphoria” Season 3 premieres Sundays on HBO.