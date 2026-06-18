‘Every Year After’ Showrunner Unpacks Delilah’s Finale Kiss: ‘I Think She’s Queer’

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Every Year After” Season 1, Episode 8.

Running parallel to the love story between Sadie Soverall’s Percy and Matt Cornett’s Sam in Prime Video’s “Every Year After” is Delilah’s journey as both her marriage — and her affair with Charlie (Michael Bradway) — come to a close, giving her the freedom to explore her sexuality.

In the aftermath of both relationships, the Season 1 finale sees Delilah (Abigail Cowen) attend a Halloween party with Percy and Chantal (Aurora Perrineau), where she kisses a woman at the party, a move showrunner Amy B. Harris said reflects the shedding of Delilah’s perception of what a perfect life means for her.

“Delilah had become so set in what the expectations of a perfect life looked like — getting married to a wealthy guy who’s handsome, and they have a perfect house at the lake,” Harris told TheWrap. “She was so tied up in that identity that I wanted to really explore what she did that year to kind of cut loose, and I think … she was just open to everything, and I think that’s a very important phase of life.”

Delilah’s queer identity is something Harris hopes to explore should the YA series receive a Season 2 green light from Prime Video, especially as Jordie (Joseph Chiu) — who’s always had a soft spot for Delilah — deepens his relationship with Chantal.

“I’m excited to see in Season 2, where she goes with that once she realizes that Jordie might not be an option,” Harris said. “I think she is open, I think she’s queer, and I think she’s open to relationships with lots of different people.”

That said, Harris noted that as Season 1 ends, Delilah is “pining for somebody who has maybe fallen for someone else,” referring to Jordie, largely taking Charlie off the table as a potential romantic interest. “There’s a possibility that they can come back into each other’s lives in a different way,” Harris said of Delilah and Charlie.

Michael Bradway and Abigail Cowen in “Every Year After” (Prime Video)

To Harris, being open to explore is the “greatest growth” for Delilah as she untangles herself from her previous ideas about what her life should look like.

“What I love is to be able to explore with her — maybe sometimes she doesn’t even need a relationship, and it doesn’t have to be important, and it doesn’t have to say something about her status in the world to be with people, she can just find people attractive and fun and enjoy her life,” Harris said. “For Delilah that was a big moment of growth.”