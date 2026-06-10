All the Songs in ‘Every Year After’ Season 1

If you’ve already been missing the YA romance niche carved out by “Off Campus,” Prime Video has delivered the next BookTok obsession with its adaptation of Carley Fortune’s “Every Summer After.”

Following the sweeping love story between childhood friends to lovers Percy and Sam, “Every Year After” is delivering a soundtrack fit for the summer, with tracks from Ariana Grande, Maggie Rogers, Noah Kahan, Billie Eilish and Weezer.

Check out all the songs from “Every Year After” Season 1 below.

Episode 1:

“Northern Attitude” by Noah Kahan

“Light On” by Maggie Rogers

“Badlands” by Mumford & Sons (feat. Gracie Abrams)

“Island in the Sun” by Weezer

“Undressed” by Sombr

“Twilight Zone” by Ariana Grande

“Love Is Won” by Lia Ices

“Ocean Eyes” by Billie Eilish

Episode 2:

“July” by Noah Cyrus feat. Leon Bridges

“Would’ve Been You” by sombr

“Shelter” by Alice Phoebe Lou

“A Calamity” by Mathis Hunter

“Tubthumping” by Chumbawumba

“Everybody Talks” by Neon Trees

“Anchor” by Novo Amor

Episode 3:

“Sidelines” by Phoebe Bridgers

“Let The Light In” by Lana Del Rey (feat. Father John Misty)

“Criminal” by Mount Saint

“Love Me Again” by John Newman

“You’re Gonna Love This” by 30H!3

“People” by Kye Kye

“You’re The Only One” by Dolly Parton

“I Won’t Run From It” by Big Red Machine

Episode 4:

“San Luis Gregory” by Alan Isakov

“What If I Love You” by Gaitlin

“Nice to Meet Ya” by Niall Horan

“Decoy” by Exister

“Knowshow” by Exister

“West Coast” by Lana Del Rey

“In A Moment” by Cole Simon

“Didn’t You” by Geographer

Episode 5:

“Alewife” by Clairo

“Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon

“Edge of An Ocean” by Ships Have Sailed

“Jealous” by Nick Jonas

“Magic Olympic” by Ayres

“Starfriends on Earth” by Stepdad

“Cool Kids” by Echosmith

“Cake By The Ocean” by DNCE

“Pain and Pleasure” by Caroline Kingsbury

“Soft Stud” by Black Belt Eagle Scout

Episode 6:

“After the Storm” by Mumford & Sons

“Spring into Summer” by Lizzy McAlpine

“Somebody Else” by The 1975

“mason jar” by BEL

“Two People” by Gracie Abrams

“Secret Garden” by Bruce Springsteen

“Wildflower” by Billie Eilish

Episode 7:

“Let You Go” by Hope Watson

“Cool For The Summer” by Demi Lovato

“Circadian Rhythm (Last Dance)” by Silversun Pickups

“Sit Next to Me” by Foster the People

“Rivers and Roads” by The Head and the Heart

“Walk Away” by Naomi Jean

“Out of the Blue” by Alyssa Trahan

“I Hate to Lose You” by The 1924 Project

“My Bride” by Anthony Lazaro

“Surfin Dead” by The Cramps

Episode 8: