All the Songs in ‘Off Campus’ Season 1

“Off Campus” has taken the BookTok world by storm, and its soundtrack has plenty of hit songs to relive Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham’s love story.

Season 1 of the Prime Video series includes classics from Billy Idol and Elton John as well as dozens of contemporary hits from Selena Gomez, Hayley Williams, Royel Otis, Role Model, Audrey Hobert, Lady Gaga and of course, Remi Wolf, who has a cameo in the first episode.

And how could we forget Jennifer Lopez’s “On the Floor,” which has fueled a viral moment as Dean and Allie’s first lay eyes on one another.

Check out the full “Off Campus” Season 1 tracklist below.

Season 1, Episode 1:

“Dancing With Myself” by Billy Idol

“Rich” by Bea

“Caviar” by Dogpark

“Run It Up” by Bad Colours, Jarv Dee

“Nothing but a Good Time” by Poison

“Into You” by After Hours, Josh Heuston

“Body On Me” by Nxdia

“Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” by AC/DC

“Cathedral City” by Ducks Ltd.

“Hot Box Drop Top” by Danny G

“Chaos” by Big Sean, Hit Boy

“The Bitch Is Back” by Elton John

“Soup” by Remi Wolf

“Alone in Miami” by Remi Wolf

“Toro” by Remi Wolf

“Dancing With Myself” by Remi Wolf

Season 1, Episode 2:

“Are You Gonna Be My Girl” by Jet

“Ricochet” by Aidan Bissett

“Love Me Different” by Hayley Williams

“Jealous” by The Aces

“Howlin’ for You” by The Black Keys

“More!” by Nxdia

“Deeply Still In Love” by ROLE MODEL

“Too Slow” by Maude Latour

“Like Jennie” by Jennie

“Zombieboy” by Lady Gaga

“On the Floor” by Jennifer Lopez ft. Pitbull

“OMG” by Suki Waterhouse

“Page 1” by Ella Bright

“Keep Pretending” by After Hours, Josh Heuston

“Edge of the Earth” by The Beaches

Season 1, Episode 3:

“Play Nice” by Demrick

“Cherry Pie” by Warrant

“Scatterbrain” by Emei

“Make Me Feel” by Pomplamoose

“SOS” by George Alice

“Hope Is A Scary Thing” by Carol Ades

“Underestimate Me” by Chloe Lilac

Season 1, Episode 4:

“Who’s It Gonna Be” by Seige of Rhodes

“Vertigo” by Griff

“Baby Now That I’ve Found You” by The Foundations

“Back in My Body” by Maggie Rogers

“Baby Now That I’ve Found You” by Ella Bright

“Sex, Drugs and Existential Dread” by Chloe Qisha

“Lovefool” by The Cardigans

“Whiplash (English Version)” by Aespa

“Girls” by Kid Laroi

“Bluest Flame – DJ Sliink Remix” by Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco

“Sofa King” by Royel Otis

Season 1, Episode 5:

“Bed on Fire” by G Flip

“Convent Walls” by The Pretty Flowers

“Can’t Get Enough” by Winifred

“Beatin Around The Bar” by Tyler Halverson

“In Your Mind” by Phonograph

“National Treasure” by Barns Courtney

“Over and Over Again” by Matthew Perryman Jones

“Take Me Home Country Roads” by Me First and the Gimme Gimmes

“Sue Me” by Audrey Hobert

Season 1, Episode 6:

“Sex Party” by Sugar Pit

“Nowhere” by Mod Kiddo

“Touch Me” by DivineDevin, Shai Nowell, 2007

“Good Girls Go Bad” by Cobra Starship

“Holding The Line” by Will Linley

“girl in new york” by Role Model

“Dirty Little Secret” by After Hours, Josh Heuston

“U + UR Hand” by After Hours, Josh Heuston

“Kiss You” by After Hours, Josh Heuston

“Yellow Haze” (Indie Version) by After Hours, Josh Heuston

“Something Real” by Liz Cass

“Cinderella” by Remi Wolf

“The Ghost Is Me” by Flora From Kansas

Season 1, Episode 7:

“This Too Shall Pass” by OK Go

“Roll Out The Red Carpet” by The Hives

“A-Game” by Chloe Qisha

“We Never Dated” by Sombr

“Massachussetts” by Jensen McRae

Season 1, Episode 8: