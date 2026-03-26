Jimmy Fallon jabbed at President Donald Trumps proposed 15-point peace for the Iran War on Wednesday night, saying that four weeks into the conflict and it’s the first time he’s had one.

“Today, there was a big development in the Middle East after President Trump sent Iran a 15-point plan to end the war. It’s exciting,” Fallon said Wednesday night during the “Tonight Show,” kicking off the news portion of his monologue.

“After four weeks, we finally have a plan! That’s amazing,” he continued, adding, “Trump sent a 15-point peace plan, then celebrated with a 16-piece from KFC.”

The “Tonight Show” host then poked fun at the president’s cognitive abilities — and the notorious medical tests he’s taken to check in on his mental health.

“You can tell it’s Trump’s 15-point plan because the first 10 points are huge demands, the last five were just animals he could name. ‘That’s a horse, tiny horse, bigger horse.’”

Watch the clip, which begins with a rousing intro for BTS, below:

Carrying on with his roast, Fallon explained that Iran rejected Trump’s plan, calling it “excessive.” A move, Fallon said Melania would call “smart.”

“Trump got turned down faster than someone with an annoying voice on ‘Love Is Blind,’” Fallon said. “Iran quickly rejected Trump’s proposal, and Melania was like, ‘Smart.’”

Fallon has long cracked jokes about Trump and Melania’s seemingly estranged relationship. Back in December 2025, the host said there’s no way Melania could be upset about Trump’s East Wing construction because they don’t even live together.

“President Trump has been focused on building his new ballroom, and he just said that Melania is upset over all the construction noise … It must be really loud, ’cause she lives 200 miles away,” Fallon said.