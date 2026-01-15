‘Fallout’ Unscripted Competition Show Coming to Prime Video

Prime Video is doubling down on “Fallout” with a new unscripted competition show. “Fallout Shelter” is a 10-episode series that comes from Studio Lambert (“The Traitors,” “Squid Game: The Challenge”) in co-production with Kilter Films (“Westworld,” “Fallout”). The series will also be created in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.

The competition series will take place inside Vault-Tec’s bomb-proof vaults, a fixture of both the video game series and the Prime Video original. It will follow a diverse group of contestants as they compete in an immersive, high-stakes world inspired by the darkly funny post-apocalyptic world of the games and show of the same name. Players will be tested across escalating challenges, strategic dilemmas and moral crossroads that test their ingenuity, teamwork and resilience. The winner will take home a cash prize.

Casting is now open for the upcoming series.

“Fallout Shelter” is kind of an Avengers-level team up in the world of ambitious competitive reality shows. Studio Lambert’s “Squid Game: The Challenge” on Netflix originally set the record for a reality competition show with the most players and biggest cash prize before it was dethroned by Prime Video’s “Beast Games.” As for the MrBeast show, “Beast Games” Season 1 became the most-watched unscripted show on Prime Video of all time. Adding that expertise to “Fallout” — one of Prime Video’s most watched shows, period — and it’s a recipe for an interesting show.

Stephen Lambert will executive produce the show alongside Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Toni Ireland, Stephen Yemoh, Stephen Lovelock and Amina Badresingh for Studio Lambert. Abi Lambrinos will be the executive in charge of production. Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham will EP for Kilter Films, and James Altman and Todd Howard will EP for Bethesda Game Studios.