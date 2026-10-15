Prime Video’s ‘Fourth Wing’ Adaptation Finds Leads in Esther McGregor and Emilio Sakraya

One of BookTok’s romantasy favorites “Fourth Wing” has found its Violet and Xaden in Esther McGregor and Emilio Sakraya.

McGregor, who gained popularity in “We Were Liars,” will star as Violet Sorrengail. Sakraya (“Those About To Die,” “Warrior Nun”) will star opposite her as Xaden Riorson.

Amazon declined comment to TheWrap.

The TV adaptation of Rebecca Yarros’ romantasy book series landed a series order at Prime Video from executive producer Michael B. Jordan. Meredith Averill (“The Haunting of Hill House”) is set to showrun and executive produce. Additionally, “Westworld” showrunner Lisa Joy will direct the first episode of the series.

Twenty-year-old Violet Sorrengail was supposed to enter the Scribe Quadrant, but her mom has other plans. Her mother, the commanding general, ordered Violet to join the hundreds of candidates striving to become the elite dragon riders.

There, she meets Xaden Riorson, a descendant of a rebellious sect of the population and a generally mysterious, brooding cadet with shadow-wielding powers. They must together “graduate or die” essentially and form a bond along the way.

Elizabeth Raposo will also executive produce for Outlier Society, Jonathan Nolan and Athena Wickham for Kilter Films and Liz Pelletier and Sherryl Clark for Premeditated Productions.

“Fourth Wing” is the first of a five-novel series from Yarros. Fourth Wing (2023), Iron Flame (2023), and Onyx Storm (2025) are the first three titles, and the fourth novel is in the works.

McGregor is best known for her appearance in Prime Video’s television adaptation of E. Lockhart’s best-selling novel, “We Were Liars.” She currently in production for “Life Is Strange” for Prime Video, based on the video game. Her film credits include “Babygirl” and Pedro Almodóvar’s “The Room Next Door. “

Sakraya just completed filming for Season 3 of Netflix’s “One Piece,” where he plays Koza, leader of the rebel army. Many “Fourth Wing” book lovers fan cast him in the role. His other credits include “Warrior Nun,” “Sixty Minutes, and “Tribes of Europa,” among others.