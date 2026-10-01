‘The Bachelor’ Producers Send Cease and Desist to Fox Nation Over Chris Harrison Dating Show ‘The Vow’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Fox Nation and “The Bachelor” producer Warner Bros. TV are in the midst of a legal battle over Chris Harrison’s new Fox Nation dating show “The Vow,” which Warner Bros. TV argues “improperly capitalizes” on the company’s intellectual property.

After Fox Nation launched a teaser for “The Vow” on Sept. 16, Warner Bros. TV’s legal team sent a cease and desist to Fox Nation and producer Lionsgate Alternative Television just two days later on Sept. 18.

The letter, which was obtained by TheWrap, argues the “initial marketing and promotion for the series improperly capitalizes on WB’s intellectual property and goodwill in the franchise,” pointing to the trailer’s use of red roses, which Warner Bros. TV notes are “one of the central and instantly recognizable symbols of the franchise” and argues is a “direct copy of numerous franchise promotional materials.”

With the teaser for “The Vow” combining the rose imagery used within the “Bachelor” franchise alongside Harrison, a previous host of “The Bachelor,” Warner Bros. TV argues Fox Nation is aiming to “‘ride on the coattails’ of WB’s instantly recognizable intellectual property.”

Legal representation for Fox Nation responded to the cease and desist on Sept. 24, disputing that Warner Bros. holds “any rights whatsoever in a falling roses motif or in the words ‘The Bachelor’ when used colloquially to describe a single

man.”

Moreover, Fox Nation accused Warner Bros. TV of sending the cease and desist in order to “restrict” both Fox Nation and Harrison “from promoting a competing dating show,’ with the letter adding, “It is unfortunate that Warner Bros. is targeting Mr. Harrison in this malicious and vindictive manner.”

“‘The Vow’ exhorts its participants and viewers to ‘Choose Love.’ We trust Warner Bros. will do the same and drop its pursuit of these meritless claims,” the letter concluded.

Harrison exited “The Bachelor” franchise in 2021 after controversy regarding his support of Rachael Kirkconnell, who came under fire for attending an antebellum plantation-themed party in 2018.