‘Hacks’ Season 5 Release Schedule: How Many Episodes Are Left Until the End?

All good things must come to an end, and sadly, that’s true for “Hacks” too. The final season is here, but the good news is, you’ll get to savor it a bit.

Starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, Season 5 of the HBO Max comedy sees Deborah Vance (Smart) and Ava Daniels (Einbinder) back stateside after their time in Singapore, with many thinking that Deborah died, thanks to an incorrect TMZ report. We’re not here to give you spoilers though, and odds are, you aren’t here for those spoilers. You’re here because you want to know when you can watch new episodes.

That answer, we can give you.

When did season 5 start?

Season 5 of “Hacks” kicked off on Thursday, April 9.

How many episodes are there this season?

There are 10 episodes in total this season.

When is the final episode?

As we mentioned above, you’ll get to savor this final season, because it’s not a binge release. That said, you will be able to enjoy multiple episodes some weeks in the lead-up to May’s finale. Here’s how the schedule breaks down this season:

Episode 1: Premieres Thursday, April 9 at 9 p.m. ET

Premieres Thursday, April 9 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 2 : Premieres Thursday, April 16 at 9 p.m. ET

: Premieres Thursday, April 16 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 3: Premieres Thursday, April 23 at 9 p.m. ET

Premieres Thursday, April 23 at 9 p.m. ET Episodes 4 and 5: Premiere Thursday, April 30 at 9 p.m. ET

Premiere Thursday, April 30 at 9 p.m. ET Episodes 6 and 7: Premiere Thursday, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET

Premiere Thursday, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 8: Premieres Thursday, May 14 at 9 p.m. ET

Premieres Thursday, May 14 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 9: Premieres Thursday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET

Premieres Thursday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 10 (finale): Premieres Thursday, May 28 at 9 p.m. ET

Is this the final season?

Alas, yes. “Hacks” had a plan, and they’re sticking to it, voluntarily ending after a 5-season run. There’s no Season 6 on the way.

Is this season good?

It appears so! Obviously, TV quality is subjective, but for TheWrap’s Matthew Creith, this season is “a proper finale for a series that never stopped being funny.”