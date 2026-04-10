Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘Hacks’ Creators Bring Las Vegas to Hollywood With Season 5 Premiere Screening | Photos

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hannah Einbinder and drag queen Alaska throw a “Diva Las Vegas” party at the El Rey Theatre in honor of Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance

JD Knapp
Hacks
"Hacks" Presents Diva Las Vegas (Colorblind)

While Wednesday’s red carpet event for “Hacks” Season 5 didn’t actually include a screening of the premiere episode, Thursday’s “Diva Las Vegas” event at the El Rey Theatre did — with two episodes, in fact.

Series creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky and star Hannah Einbinder brought Las Vegas to Hollywood for a fan celebration in honor of Jean Smart’s iconic Deborah Vance. They thanked their HBO Max fandom for their support over the years as the show enters its final season, and Einbinder even showed her love with a cartwheel into a full split onstage.

“It’s been a year since we’ve been with you, as in the show. And it’s, as you may know, our final season, which sucks,” Aniello recapped for the crowd. “Actually, we don’t need to get into it. We tried… I was going to talk about…”

“We’re all amongst friends, no one’s recording this,” Einbinder then offered, as Downs added: “I don’t think we can get into that right now. We don’t want to spoil.”

“Just watch the show, we’ll tell you later,” Aniello ultimately teased.

Hacks
Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs at “Hacks” Presents Diva Las Vegas (Colorblind)
El Rey
“Hacks” Presents Diva Las Vegas (Colorblind)
El Rey
“Hacks” Presents Diva Las Vegas (Colorblind)

The immersive event boasted an open bar, passed apps, a showgirl photo-op, table games straight out of a Sin City casino, a magician and plenty of merch from the show — including branded poker chips, cards, T-shirts, matches, visors, hats, bumper stickers and even a DV-monogrammed robe.

Plus, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 2 winner Alaska married people off as the celebrity wedding officiant at the Deborah Vance chapel upstairs, complete with costumes and Mad Libs-inspired marriage certificates.

“Hacks” Season 5 streams Thursdays on HBO Max.

Hacks Season 5
Read Next
'Hacks' Cast and Crew Celebrate HBO Max Show's Legacy of 'Unusual' Female Friendship

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Comments