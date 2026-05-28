Halle Berry Cracks Up On-Air During ‘Today’ Appearance Over Mistaken NSFW Question: ‘You Are Naughty!’ | Video

Halle Berry burst into laughter when she mistook Jenna Bush Hager’s innocent question for something dirty.

On Thursday’s episode of “Today with Jenna and Sheinelle,” Berry guested and played a game of “Pink Chair Questionnaire” with the hosts. They tackled fun questions like guilty pleasure TV shows, secret nicknames and more. It was all good fun until Berry got tripped up by the final question and broke live during the show.

Hager asked Berry to share her “biggest ick” and it didn’t take long for the Oscar-winner to burst into laughter. The hosts both looked initially confused by their guest’s breakdown. Jones caught on first, yelling out “Oh Halle” as she continued to laugh.

You can watch the hilarious moment yourself in the video below.

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Eventually Hager caught on that Berry thought she had asked her what her “biggest dick” was. Once all three were in on the joke the laughter picked up again.

“I was like, ‘What?’” Berry said. “It sounded like that, didn’t it?”

“No,” Jones responded. “You are naughty!”

“It’s like the word ‘biggest’ with the word ‘ick,’” Hager said. “She’s right. We should have a five-second delay between the ‘Heated Rivalry’ and ‘biggest ick.’”

Berry answered what she thought the question Hager had asked her by answering her fiancé Van Hunt. She was asked again by the hosts what her “biggest ick” was and again Berry burst into laughter. This time both Hager and Jones heard it as well and joined in immediately.

Berry has had a busy year. Earlier in the year, she was in the thriller “Crime 101” alongside Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Barry Keoghan. She went viral during that press tour for telling a story about how she told off “X-Men” director Bryan Singer while on set after being urged by her co-stars to be the one to handle it.

“Everybody was mad, but they all said to me, ‘Halle, you go tell ’em,’ because they knew I would,” she explained. “It’s one of the greatest days on a set, telling someone who was wronging the entire crew, the entire cast, exactly where to go. And then I got on a plane and flew home with my X-Men suit on.”

She added: “I’m sorry, that guy deserved it.”

While many of her “X-Men” co-stars will be reprising their mutant roles in “Avengers: Doomsday” later this year, Berry – who played Storm in multiple of the Fox films – was not announced as part of the cast. It’s unclear if she could appear in 2027’s “Avengers: Secret Wars.”