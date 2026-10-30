HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Casts Hogwarts Ghosts, the Fat Lady and the Sorting Hat

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Hogwarts just got a bit livelier. HBO’s adaptation of “Harry Potter” announced three of its castle ghosts, its most prominent moving portrait and the voice of the Sorting Hat on Friday, right before Halloween.

As far as the ghosts are concerned, Leo Bill will play Gryffindor house ghost Nearly Headless Nick; Andrew Brooke will play Slytherin house ghost the Bloody Baron; and Daniel Fearn will play the Fat Friar, the Hufflepuff house ghost. Laura Smyth will play The Fat Lady, the moving portrait who guards the entrance to the Gryffindor common room, while David Threlfall will voice the Sorting Hat, the enchanted hat that’s tasked with assigning new Hogwarts students their houses.