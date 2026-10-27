HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series Finds Its Lily and James Potter

Warning: Some spoilers for “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” lay ahead.

HBO’s “Harry Potter” series has found its Lily and James Potter in “Domina” actress Hannah Chinn and “Broadchurch” alum Jasper Talbot, the studio shared Tuesday.

HBO officially revealed that Chinn and Talbot will be playing the late parents of the titular wizard in “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” While Harry Potter’s parents are killed off at the start of “Philosopher’s Stone,” they play a key part in the young wizard’s journey at Hogwarts. Namely, Harry notably spots Lily and James in the Mirror of Erised – which is crucial to his fight against Voldemort.

In addition to Chinn and Talbot, HBO also shared that Harry Gilby, best known for his work in the TV series “The Last Kingdom” and “Boarders,” will round out the Weasley family as Charlie Weasley, a dragonologist that works in Romania.

On what fan can expected from the new “Harry Potter” adaptation, the logline teased: “There is nothing special about Harry Potter – or so his Aunt Petunia tells him. But when a mysterious letter of admission to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry arrives, it opens the door to a hidden world of magic, friendship and adventure. Yet behind Hogwarts’ enchanted walls lie dark secrets. Harry must find the courage to prove himself against the darkest wizard of all.”

The new series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, with notable castings for the Hogwarts professors, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

The “Harry Potter” series, which received an early renewal from HBO months before its Christmas series launch, has already begun filming its second season. In fact, many of the Season 2 players have already been confirmed, including Kit Harington as Gilderoy Lockhart, Bonnie Hill as Ginny Weasley, Lenny Rush as Dobby, Billy Barratt as Tom Riddle, Rafe Spall as Arthur Weasley, Molly Hewitt-Richards as Moaning Myrtle and Jasper Ambrose as Colin Creevey.

Gilby is represented by Independent Talent Group and Untitled Entertainment, Talbot is represented by United Agents and Chinn is represented by 42.