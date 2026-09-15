HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series Finds Its Arthur Weasley in ‘Trying’ Star Rafe Spall

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

HBO’s “Harry Potter” series has found its Weasley patriarch in “Trying” star Rafe Spall, the studio shared Tuesday.

HBO revealed Tuesday morning that Spall, who is best known for his work in the aforementioned Apple TV comedy, as well as 2012’s “Life of Pi” and 2015’s “The Big Short,” is set to play Arthur Weasley in Season 2 of the “Harry Potter” series, which will be based on J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” novel.

Spall wasn’t the only new addition announced, however. Molly Hewitt-Richards joins the cast as Moaning Myrtle, the teenage ghost that haunts a girls’ restroom at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Additionally, Jasper Ambrose is set to star in “Harry Potter” Season 2 as Colin Creevey, a first-year Gryffindor student that’s a big fan of the titular wizard.

Spall, Hewitt-Richards and Ambrose join fellow “Harry Potter” series newcomers Bonnie Hill, Lenny Rush and Billy Barratt, who were confirmed to be playing Ginny Weasley, house-elf Dobby and Tom Riddle, respectively, earlier in September. Kit Harington was also named a Season 2 recruit in August, taking over the role of Gilderoy Lockhart after Nicholas Hoult exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.

The “Harry Potter” series, which received an early renewal from HBO months before its Christmas series launch, is slated to begin filming its second season this fall.

The new series stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, with notable castings for the Hogwarts professors, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

Spall is represented by B-Side and UTA, Hewitt-Richards is represented by Curtis Brown Group and Ambrose is represented by Sylvia Young Agency.