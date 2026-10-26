Disney+ to Add Channel 4 Content in the UK, Ireland in Early 2027

Disney+ continues to expand its overseas partnerships with free-to-air broadcasters with a new deal that will bring Channel 4 content to the platform in the U.K. and Ireland starting in early 2027.

The deal covers Channel 4’s linear HD channel and hundreds of hours of its scripted and unscripted on-demand content, including the Bella Ramsey-led drama “Maya,”, Denise Welch-led comedy “Stepping Up” and reality format “Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins,” as well as “Big Mood,” “Tip Toe” and “24 Hours in A&E.”

The Channel 4 shows will be available day and date on Disney+, with multiple being made available to the streaming service’s subscribers at no extra cost. Channel 4 content will be available in a branded section featuring the same navigation and user experience as the rest of Disney+.

The move comes as Disney+ plans to triple the number of local original series available on the platform over the next three years to drive new sign-ups internationally and reduce churn. It also comes ahead the streaming service’s transformation into Disney’s “digital centerpiece,” with elements of that strategy rolling out starting in the spring.

Disney’s other content partnerships include France’s M6 Group, Italy’s RAI, the U.K.’s ITVX, Sky in the U.K. and Ireland, Astro in Malaysia and TV Azteca in Mexico, Spain’s RTVE and Atresmedia, Germany’s ARD and ZDF and Portugal’s SIC.

“Local broadcaster partnerships are very important as we build our content libraries and serve fans around the world. Channel 4 has created shows with strong appeal to audiences in the UK and Ireland, and we’re excited to bring some of those favorites to Disney+,” Disney Entertainment Direct-to-Consumer Chairman Adam Smith said in a statement. “This agreement is the latest example of our global strategy, pairing high-quality local programming and cultural relevance with a complementary audience and more personalized streaming experience on Disney+.”

The move will extend Channel 4’s reach, which totaled 45 million adults in the first half of the year.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Disney+ to give audiences even more ways to discover and enjoy Channel 4’s brilliant shows,” Channel 4 Chief Executive Priya Dogra said. “Channel 4 is home to some of the UK and Ireland’s most talked about and trusted programming, and this new service will help those shows reach viewers in new places. This exciting step shows how collaboration between broadcasters and streamers can create more choice and value for audiences.”

Further details on launch timings and the full lineup of content available will be revealed at a later date.