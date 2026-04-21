Henry Winkler Admits He Still Likes the ‘Good Parts of Twitter’ | Video

Twitter may have seen a mass exodus of celebrities when Elon Musk took over the social media platform a few years ago, but Henry Winkler is among the few that remain. And, according to the actor, he actually does still like it — well, at least “the good parts” of it.

During the actor’s on “Late Night” on Monday night in support of his show “Hazardous History With Henry Winkler,” host Seth Meyers called out a delightful interaction Winkler recently had on the social media platform, in which he joked with a fan that he also waited for the “Happy Days” cliffhanger of Fonzi jumping a shark.

“Well, you know what? I like the good parts of Twitter,” Winkler replied. “I still do. I call it Twitter.”

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Meyers quickly agreed that, before Musk took over, the platform was legitimately fun, and “a really nice way to interact and engage with people.” At that, Winkler noted that he’s also figured out something about the less fun pieces of it.

“And recently, all of those people throwing shade at me, I look them up,” he explained. “And they have like, four followers. They’re a bot!”

The irony is, when Musk took over, he repeatedly and insistently promised a crackdown on bots on the platform. But, just months later, studies showed the presence of bots was worse than ever.

Meyers chuckled at that, and readily brushed them off, declaring that you simply cannot let bots get to you.

You can watch Henry Winkler’s full appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in the video above.