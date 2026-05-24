How to Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 9: When Are New Episodes Streaming?

Brace yourselves, it’s time for more “Rick and Morty.” The hit animated series is back for its ninth season this week.

Yes, in addition to a long holiday weekend, you’re getting the season premiere of the show and, according to the official synopsis, “Season Nine is all certified bangers.”

“No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans with real human traits like back hair and cysts,” it reads. “Please watch, or we’ll have neglected our families for nothing.”

And this season, new episodes will be available to stream even sooner than usual, for those who don’t have Adult Swim to watch them live.

Here’s what you need to know.

When does season 9 premiere?

This season kicks off on Sunday, May 24 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim.

When do new episodes come out?

As always, “Rick and Morty” is a weekly release, so you’ll get new episodes every Sunday. Stave off the Sunday scaries at least a little!

How many episodes are there this season?

There are 10 episodes in season 9 of “Rick and Morty,” leading to a season 9 finale on July 26.

When can I stream season 9?

For those who don’t have access to Adult Swim to watch new episodes live, new episodes will be available to stream weekly on HBO Max and Hulu starting June 15.

This is significantly sooner than usual, but series showrunners Scott Marder and Dan Harmon told TheWrap last year that they’d much prefer fans not having to wait six months to be able to watch the series.

“I don’t know how it fell into that distribution model. We are constantly trying to shrink that window. It might shrink to three months this year. I could be wrong,” Marder said at the time. “I don’t see the benefit of it. Most shows are on streamers the next day or even that same day.”

Watch the trailer