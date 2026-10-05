‘Imperfect Women’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV With Kerry Washington Returning

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“Imperfect Women” has scored a Season 2 renewal at Apple TV, with Kerry Washington set to reprise her role as Eleanor.

While “Imperfect Women” Season 1, which debuted in March, was based on Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name, Season 2 will center on an original idea as Eleanor returns to her hometown roots in the affluent black enclave of Martha’s Vineyard, only to find that beneath it’s idyllic surface, lie secrets and scandals that threaten to upend everything she thought she knew about her past, per the official logline.

In addition to Washington returning to star in and executive produce the new series, “Imperfect Women” Annie Weisman will return as co-showrunner alongside Justin Hillian (“The Chi,” “Snowfall”), who joins for Season 2.

It’s not clear yet if the location chance to Martha’s Vineyard means the show will continue to film in Los Angeles, where Season 1 was filmed.

“We were thrilled to see how deeply these women and their stories resonated with audiences around the world, and I’m so excited to step back into Eleanor’s shoes. She’s intelligent and strong, but she also finds herself navigating complicated and sometimes messy situations,” Washington said. “We at Simpson Street along with our incredible partners at Apple and Love & Squalor Pictures can’t wait to explore a fresh chapter for her and share where this story takes us next.”

“After a wildly entertaining first season, driven by the performances of Kerry, Lizzie and Kate, we jumped at the opportunity to expand the world of ‘Imperfect Women’ through Kerry’s fan favorite character of Eleanor,” Apple TV head of programming Matt Cherniss said. “Annie and Justin’s thrilling new story felt like an exciting and natural next chapter. We can’t wait for fans to experience it.”

Co-produced between 20th Television and Apple Studios, “Imperfect Women” Season 2 will be created, co-showrun and executive produced by Weisman and Hillian.

Washington executive produces under her Simpson Street banner alongside Pilar Savone.

Elisabeth Moss, who starred in Season 1 and optioned the book alongside Lindsey McManus, will return as an EPs via their production company Love & Squalor Pictures. Hall will also executive produce.

Hillian is repped by WME, 3 Arts and Priya Verma at Yorn Levine.