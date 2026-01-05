‘Is It Cake?’ Sets Valentine’s Day Special With Real-Life Couples Competing | Video

“Is It Cake?” is continuing its tradition of taking over the holidays — this time, with a Valentine’s Day special.

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross and Casey Wilson & David Capse will join host Mikey Day as celebrity judges as three real-life couples compete in the standalone episode, premiering Feb. 4 on Netflix.

“Cupid’s arrow has struck the Is It Cake kitchen for the first-ever ‘Is It Cake?’ Valentines special! Three baking couples of master cake artists compete. Together, they tackle ALL NEW games, craft swoonworthy cakes and attempt to fool the judges and each other,” per the logline. “AND for the first time in ‘Is It Cake?’ history, there are games just for the viewer! With hearts pounding and money on the line, these couples are in for the sweetest date night of their lives!”

The baking game show aired three full-size seasons on Netflix from 2022 through 2024, but has since shifted its format to holiday-themed programming. “Is It Cake? Holiday” premiered in late 2024, followed by a Halloween competition and a second batch of winter challenges over these last few months.

Coming from Alfred Street Industries, executive producers include Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe and Andrew Wallace.

“Is It Cake? Valentines” airs Feb. 4 on Netflix.