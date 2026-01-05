‘Beast Games’ Season 2 Will Feature Different Creators Based on Different Countries

“Beast Games” Season 2 is expanding its cultural horizons. Two episodes of MrBeast and Prime Video’s unscripted series will feature different content creators depending on where in the world audiences watch the show.

The changeup will happen in the first and ninth episodes of this upcoming season. For viewers based in Spanish-speaking countries or territories, the Argentinian creator Fede (70.9 million YouTube subscribers) will appear in the first episode. The French creator Amixem (9.1 million YouTube subscribers) will also appear in the first episode for audiences in French-speaking countries and territories. Episode 9 will then feature the Indian YouTuber Carry Minati (45.2 million subscribers) for viewers watching in India.

This second season has also earned a Guinness World Records title for its creator integrations. The “Strong vs. Smart” season set the record for “Most macro influencer integrations for a single TV series.” In total, 42 creators with large followings were invited to set for Season 2. They were also given a VIP gift as well as a tour of the set and Beast City. Their behind-the-scenes content will go live during the launch window for Season 2.

“Strong vs. Smart” will premiere on Prime Video Jan. 7 with new episodes airing weekly. As was the case with Season 1, $5 million is up for grabs for the winner as well as $15 million in additional cash and prizes.

Prime Video isn’t the first streamer to experiment with localization for a global reality show. Netflix was the first to try this with the ambitious “Ultimate Beastmaster,” an obstacle show that produced six localized versions of the competition for the six countries with contestants in the show. “Ultimate Beastmaster” premiered in 2017 and never quite took off, only securing three seasons.

Conversely, Prime Video will be toying with strategic localization on a show that’s a proven success with a talent pool that already has a following in the tens of millions. These games just got a bit more interesting.