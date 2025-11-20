‘Beast Games’ Season 2 Sets January Premiere at Prime Video

MrBeast’s record-breaking global competition series “Beast Games” is set to return to Prime Video for its second season in January.

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, has assembled 100 of the planet’s strongest competitors and 100 of the world’s smartest minds, who will battle it out for an eye-watering $5 million prize.

“As players face off in the ultimate collision of brain and biceps; alliances will form and trust will break,” the logline states. “Every challenge pushes the limits of human strength, intelligence and strategy. What wouldn’t you do for $5,000,000?”

The first three episodes will premiere on Prime Video on Jan. 7, 2026. Episodes will drop weekly thereafter leading up to the Season 2 finale on February 25.

“Beast Games” is Prime Video’s most-watched unscripted show ever, amassing 50 million viewers after only 25 days on the streaming platform. It featured 1,000 players, all of whom competed for a prize that ultimately grew to $10 million in cash — making it the biggest reality competition series ever created.

During Amazon’s upfront presentation in May, the series was already renewed for a third season. The tech giant attributed the series as one of the key drivers of advertiser demand during its upfront negotiations.

Donaldson returns as host and will executive produce, while Sean Klitzner, Tyler Conklin and Mack Hopkins serve as co-creators. Klitzner and Matt Apps serve as showrunners, as well as executive producers alongside Conklin, Michael Cruz, Jeff Housenbold, Michael Miller, Josh Kulic and Chris Keiper. Conklin is also returning as the series director.