James Marsden to Star in New Apple Thriller ‘Disavowed’

James Marsden will star in “Disavowed,” a new thriller series at Apple TV created by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

The new series is the latest action thriller the streaming service has picked up and is based on an original idea from Marcum and Holloway – whose previous writing credits include “Iron Man” and “Uncharted.”

Marsden stars as Brad Griffin, a CIA case officer who is fired mid-mission while hunting an elusive assassin who killed his colleague. Stripped of his status and expelled from the intelligence world, Griffin decides to pursue the $15 million federal bounty on the assassin’s head.

The actor remains on a heater as of late. He earned an Emmy nomination for “Paradise,” playing President Cal Bradford, in 2025 and reprised the role for Season 2 in 2026. He is also starring opposite Jon Hamm in “Your Friends and Neighbors” Season 2 which is also on Apple TV. And at the end of the year, Marsden will finally return as Scott Summers/Cyclops in “Avengers: Doomsday” as the X-Men finally enter the MCU in a larger capacity.

Alongside his role in the lead, Marsden will also be an executive producer on the new Apple TV series.

Apple Studios will produce “Disavowed.” Tom Spezialy will executive produce alongside Marcum, Holloway and Marsden. Blue Marble Pictures, the company behind Apple’s ‘Pachinko,’ produces with Theresa Kang and Caroline Garity also set as executive producers.

There is no premiere date yet for the upcoming spy thriller.