January 6er Tells ‘The Daily Show’ She Would ‘Absolutely’ Do It Again After 33 Months in Prison

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Jordan Klepper sat down with a Jan. 6 insurrectionist who was still waiting for justice and $2,270 for “The Daily Show” Tuesday.

Yvonne St. Cyr stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. She was sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release, and she was fined more than $3,000.

The Trump administration promised to reimburse her $2,270 of the money that she paid in restitution. St. Cyr told “The Daily Show” host that she felt she was owed something because she was a victim of the government.

“It’s been devastating,” she said. “People lost their businesses, divorces happened.”

“From what I’m hearing, it sounds like you guys were the victims of Jan. 6. It’s still a little bit bonkers to me,” Klepper said.

“We will be vindicated, and you will feel like an ass for this interview someday,” she replied.

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Klepper also interviewed Democratic Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-N.Y.), asking if he thought the Jan. 6 rioters were owed compensation.

“It’s without precedent in the United States that we would pay people, who committed crimes against the country despite the fact they got a pardon,” Morelle said.

Klepper returned to the Capitol with St. Cyr, put on a fur hat and asked if she was ready to run it back.

“I’m not the same girl I was then,” she said.

However, when he asked her point blank if she would do it all over again, she had a one word response: “Absolutely.”

“Guess we’re meeting back here in 2028,” Jordan Klepper joked.

Watch the full clip from “The Daily Show” above.