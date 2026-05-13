Jaz Sinclair Dedicates Likely Final Turn as Marie to Late ‘Gen V’ Co-Star: ‘For Chance’

With “Gen V” canceled at Prime Video, Jaz Sinclair’s upcoming appearance on Season 5 of “The Boys” could very well be the last time fans see her character Marie onscreen.

The actress appeared to note the significance of her upcoming guest role, as she issued a poignant statement reflecting on her journey playing the supe with blood-manipulation abilities. She also notably dedicated her performance to her late “Gen V” co-star, Chance Perdomo.

“My first audition for ‘Gen V’ was January of 2021,” she wrote alongside an Instagram post featuring photos from set on Tuesday. “Normally, I do a tape and forget about it forever, but for some reason I dreamt about this one for a month. When I got the call (after 5 more auditions) I screamed and cried and jumped up and down. I felt the kind of head to toe excitement that you only feel when something is all the way right.”

She continued: “I can’t possibly sum up the last 5 years of joys, challenges, loss, laughter, late nights and friendships in a post. But what I will say is that I am truly honored to have gotten to be your Marie. She is fierce and flawed and powerful as hell. And as a woman, particularly a woman of color it brings me so much pride to have gotten to embody such a multifaceted and badass character.”

As Sinclair went on, she noted that she was moved by fan interactions praising her work on “Gen V.”

“Every time one of you fine folks say hi to me on the street and let me know you were moved by Marie I positively beam, that’s what it’s all for I think,” she said. “To get to see a piece of your heart reflected in another. From the bottom of my heart, thank you all.”

Before signing off her note, she dedicated her upcoming performance on “The Boys,” which is set to drop Wednesday, to her late co-star, writing, “For Chance.”

Perdomo, who also starred opposite Sinclair on “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” played supe Andre Anderson on Season 1 of “Gen V.” However, he died at the age of 27 following a motorcycle crash just before Season 2 of the show was set to begin filming.

Word of “Gen V’s” cancellation broke last month, with series executive producers Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg confirming “The Boys” spinoff would not be returning for a Season 3.

In response to the news, Sinclair took to her Instagram Story and wrote, “There’s so much I wanna (and will) say, but for today I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’m so happy you’re here, and I’m so grateful for this incredible experience.”

“The Boys” Season 5 airs Wednesdays on Prime Video, with the series finale set to hit theaters and streaming on May 19 at 9:30 p.m. PT.