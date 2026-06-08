‘Jem And the Holograms’ Live-Action Series in the Works at Amazon From Kilter Films and Hasbro

Amazon is in development on a live-action series of beloved animated series “Jem And The Holograms,” TheWrap has learned.

Amazon MGM has closed a deal with Hasbro Entertainment to revive the 1980s cartoon with a live-action adaptation hailing from Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan’s Kilter Films (“Westworld,” “Fallout”).

Joy, who was recently tapped to direct the first episode of Amazon’s “Fourth Wing” TV adaptation, will executive produce alongside Nolan and Athena Wickham via Kilter Films as well as Hasbro Entertainment’s Gabriel Marano.

More to come …