Jenna Bush Hager Fumes at Being Cut From ‘SNL’ Skit About Her Bob Haircut: ‘Lorne Said Who the F–k?’ | Video

Jenna Bush Hager made it into one of the most popular “Saturday Night Live” sketches of 2025 — or, she at least made it to the dress rehearsal.

The sketch in question, titled “Bob Army” from a Season 51 episode hosted by Glen Powell, came up when Hager appeared on “Las Culturistas” with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang on Wednesday. There, former cast member Yang revealed that the “Today” host and former first daughter nearly got a namedrop during the bit for her now signature haircut.

The sketch in question even premiered just after Bush Hager debuted the bob haircut on “Today.”

“We had it in the original draft of this bob sketch on ‘SNL,’ we had your name in it. We had Leslie Bibb’s and Jenna Bush Hager in it,” Yang said.

“You cut me out of the bob skit?” Hager asked, jaw on the floor.

“Listen, you made it into ‘Devil Wears Prada 2,’” Rogers said. “You won.”

Yang then revealed that the “Today” host’s name made it into the dress rehearsal of “Saturday Night Live” but got cut when they needed to shave time off of the sketch. This made matters on the podcast even worse.

“I made it to the dress rehearsal?!” Bush Hager asked incredulously.

“That’s usually when Lorne steps in,” Rogers said.

“Lorne said, ‘Who the f–k is Jenna Bush Hager?’” she joked.

You can see the full clip below:

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The sketch in question features Andrew Dismukes as a cadet enlisted in a new “top-secret division” in the U.S. Army. Dismukes’ character is then joined by Powell, Yang and Sarah Sherman, three soldiers who serve in the “Slay Division,” where every soldier has a bob (not unlike Hager herself). Later in the sketch, when Dismukes asks if Pete Hegseth knows about this, Yang responds, “We only answer to Leslie Bibb.”

Though, originally that line was “We only answer to Leslie Bibb and Jenna Bush Hager.”

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The inclusion of her name in the first draft shouldn’t come as a complete surprise to Bush Hager. The news host went on “Today With Jenna & Friends” shortly after the sketch aired in November to share her staff’s suspicions that Bibb wasn’t the only one being alluded to in the sketch.

“The people that work on our staff are saying it may have been inspired by, it’s definitely inspired by Leslie Bibb, but also possibly me on the show. I’m not so sure,” Hager said. Watch that via TikTok below.