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Jessica Chastain’s “Heartland” debuted as Netflix’s most-watched movie of the week during a slow week for the streamer.

“Heartland,” which stars Chastain as a former country legend returning home to Nashville to investigate the disappearance of her niece (Carter Faith), drummed up 7.3 million views during the week Nov. 9, following its Nov. 13 debut.

Viewership for “Heartland” narrowly beat the first of Netflix’s original holiday movies, “A Dog’s Perfect Christmas.” The movie, which stars Dennis Quaid, Mary Steenburgen, Milo Ventimiglia, Thomas Haden Church and Jennifer Tilly, scored 7.2 million views, landing as the No. 2 movie of the week.

Another holiday movie, Tyler Perry’s “The Gospel of Christmas” came right behind “A Dog’s Perfect Christmas” with 6.1 million views in the No. 3 spot while “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” arrived back in the top 10 in the No. 7 spot with 3.1 million views.

On the TV side, supernatural dance drama “The Body” debuted to 5.1 million views, landing as the No. 3 most-watched TV show of the week.

The debut viewership for “The Body” is on par with recent YA releases “A Different World,” which scored 4.2 million views in its first week, as well as “Crew Girl,” which tallied 5.2 million views in its first week.

Still, “The Body” was outpaced by “Taken: Natalee Holloway,” another true crime docuseries that took the streamer by storm. The three-part series scored 7.2 million views in its second week.

Behind “Taken: Natalee Holloway” was “Black Doves” Season 2, which scored 6.6 million views in its second week. The debut of “Black Doves” Season 2 also pulled Season 1 back into the top 10 with 3.7 million views this week, landing in the No. 5 spot.