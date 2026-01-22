Fallon Shocks ‘Tonight Show’ Audience With Epstein Joke About Trump’s ‘Minor’ Issue on Air Force One | Video

Jimmy Fallon shocked his “Tonight Show” audience with a Jeffrey Epstein joke as he discussed the “minor” issue Donald Trump had on Air Force One before arriving in Davos, Switzerland earlier this week.

“Did you guys see this? On the way to Switzerland, Trump had to turn back shortly after takeoff due to a minor issue on Air Force One,” Fallon said during Wednesday night’s episode of the NBC show.

Cutting in, announcer Steve Higgins caught the word “minor.”

“Oh! Minor issue. You mean Epstein?” Higgins asked, referring to late financier’s illegal sex ring of women and girls, for which he was found guilty of operating in 2008.

Immediately, Fallon’s audience started to roar with moans and groans in shock.

Watch the clip below.

“What? No, no, no, no, no,” Fallon said. “A minor electrical issue.”

“Oh, electrical issue,” Higgins replied. “I thought you meant a minor as in minor. OK, my bad.”

“Yeah, no problem,” Fallon said as he carried on with his report, still squeezing in a jab at the president.

“A minor electrical issue on Air Force One that happened after Trump tried to plug in a tanning bed and his hair dryer in at the same time.”

This isn’t the first time Fallon has joked about Trump’s alleged affiliation with Epstein. Back in December 2025, Fallon made a cutting Trump-Epstein joke while discussing how cold the temperatures in New York City were at the time, saying the weather dropped as low as the ages of girls Epstein targeted and trafficked.

“At first when Trump heard it dipped into the teens, he was like, ‘What Epstein file did they release now?’” Fallon said at the time.

The entire audience let out gasps signaling how shocking the joke was.