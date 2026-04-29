Jimmy Fallon Jokes King Charles’ Address to Congress Was First Time a King Spoke to Them Since Trump’s State of the Union | Video

King Charles III addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, and according to Jimmy Fallon, it’s the second time a king has spoken to Congress. The first came at President Trump’s State of the Union.

The NBC host kicked off his monologue by highlighting the monarch’s visit to the states this week, which comes as part of the 250th anniversary of America. The president welcomed King Charles to the White House, and after the two met, Charles gave his historic address.

“Yeah, it was the first time a king addressed Congress since President Trump spoke at the State of the Union,” Fallon joked.

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The punchline earned a muted response at first, though the audience picked up a bit as Fallon paused to let it sink in.

From there, the “Tonight Show” host predicted the reactions to the speech from actual members of congress, using their own last names as the punchline (a recurring bit that Fallon does). First up was Senator Angus King, who Fallon joked was excited to “hear a speech from an actual, well … my last name.”

The host had several names locked and loaded, each one punnier than the last.

Fallon then touched on Trump’s own address on the South Lawn during King Charles’ visit, during which the president said his own mother had a crush on the monarch “because he was so cute.”

“Charles was like, ‘Aww, and my mother … also said things about you,’” Fallon joked.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.