Jimmy Fallon Predicts New Additions to Palm Beach Airport After Renaming It for Trump: ‘Hudson Fake News’

President Trump managed to get his name added to another building this week, thanks to Ron DeSantis. The Florida governor signed a bill to rename the Palm Beach Aiport for his friend, and Jimmy Fallon has some predictions of what will get added to the building as a result.

To kick off his monologue on Tuesday night, Fallon highlighted the legislation that DeSantis signed, and almost congratulated Trump for the achievement as the audience booed.

“Finally fulfilling Trump’s lifelong dream of having an entire Chili’s Too inside him,” the NBC host joked.

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From there, the late night host quipped that the name transition would become clear after a few new additions to the airport, including a new shop and new equipment.

“You’ll know it’s officially Trump Airport when they open up a Hudson Fake News,” Fallon said. “You’ll know it’s Trump Airport when they replace the TSA scanners with MRI machines. You know what I’m saying?”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Fallon made fun of yet another building that will bear Trump’s name: his presidential library. The first concept images of the building were released this week, which Fallon promptly showed onscreen.

“Well, it’s better than the original rendering where Trump had two Las Vegas spheres attached,” he joked, as the image changed to show what that might look like. “And I think that’s — that was too much.”

Fallon’s joke echoed the sentiments of Whoopi Goldberg earlier that morning on “The View,” but her assessment was much more direct: “It looks like a giant penis!” she said bluntly.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.