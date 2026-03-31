Jimmy Fallon Is Almost Relieved at New White House App: ‘Best Case Scenario’ When Trump Launches Something | Video

The White House launched a new smartphone app this week and, of all the things it could have launched, Jimmy Fallon is pretty sure it could’ve been worse.

The NBC late night host kicked off his monologue by announcing the app, explaining that its meant to give people access to “news, updates, briefings, and alerts directly from the White House.” Immediately, the comedian admitted he was actually a bit relieved by the move.

“These days, when you hear the phrase ‘President Trump launched,’ a new app is the best-case scenario,” Fallon joked. “That’s — I like that.”

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“You can download it on the App Store or Google Play and wherever other fine propaganda is sold,” he added with a laugh.

According to reports, the White House app “links to articles from Trump’s favored news outlets, like Fox News and Newsmax,” in addition to press releases from the actual administration. There are also security concerns, as the app reportedly takes privacy information including a user’s location.

But, Fallon stayed positive, looking into other features of the application.

“And this is fun; besides news updates, you can also swipe right or left on countries Trump might invade next,” he joked before launching into his Trump impression. “‘Congrats, we matched on Cuba!’”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Fallon poked fun at the president adding his signature to U.S. currency, signing a measure to start paying TSA agents again, as well as Netflix raising prices again, and more.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.