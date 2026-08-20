Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Trump’s Friendship With Kim Jong Un: ‘Cute How Their Bellies Bump’

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Jimmy Fallon took aim at Donald Trump’s friendship with Kim Jong Un during Wednesday’s monologue after the president said he plans to meet with the North Korean leader soon.

“Well, guys, today, President Trump announced that later this year he expects to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the first time since 2019,” Fallon started off at the start of Wednesday’s broadcast of the “Tonight Show.” “Man, you know you’re depressed when you’re texting an old hookup from seven years ago.”

After holding for a laugh, Fallon joked that Trump and Kim “could meet in November,” but that it all depended on “how their couple’s Halloween costume goes.” Fallon then did his best Trump impression, quipping to the crowd, “I’m chips. He’s guacamole.”

The late night host then drew the audience’s attention to a photo from the last time Trump and Kim met. In the image, the two leaders are seen shaking hands, with their stomachs nearly touching during the friendly moment.

Fallon couldn’t help but call out this tidbit, quipping to his studio audience, “I think it’s cute how their bellies bump like the two soon-to-be moms at lamaze class.”

This wasn’t the only jab Fallon made at Trump, as he called out the president for his latest update in the Iran War.

“Meanwhile, the big news this week is that Trump said that he’s no longer talking to Iran,” Fallon shared. “After months of negotiations, he announced that they’re not speaking. Check out what happened on his last call with the Ayatollah.”

The “Tonight Show” editors then cut to a mock scene, in which a parodied version of Trump attempted (and failed) to give Iran’s leader the silent treatment.

Watch the bit play out in Fallon’s monologue footage above.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.