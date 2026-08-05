Jimmy Fallon Jokes That US Plans to Replace Long-Range Missiles With Lime Scooters in Iran

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New reports indicate that the US supply of long-range missiles has nearly run out, so on Tuesday night, Jimmy Fallon offered an alternative to the weapons: Lime scooters.

To kick off his monologue, the NBC host noted that the biggest story of the news cycle right now remains the war in Iran, before zeroing in on said reports.

“Yeah, we’re pretty much out of long-range missiles. The plan now is to send Iran thousands of Lime scooters and hope that they injure themselves,” Fallon joked. “‘This guy goes at 25 miles an hour, man!’”

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Of course, the president also promised on Saturday that the “perimeters of a deal” had been met with Iran, resulting in the decision to call off strikes. But, Iran quickly denied that, so on Tuesday night, Fallon aired proof of Trump’s phone call with Iran negotiating a peace deal.

“Hello, Iran. This is President Trump, and I want to negotiate,” Fallon imitated, putting on his Trump impression.

When the response came though, it was clearly still Fallon as Trump, obviously faking a conversation with himself.

“‘Hi, Mr. President. This is Iran. We’d love to negotiate. We bigly respect you,’” Fallon joked. “‘I must say, you have a very manly voice.’ ‘I was going to say the same thing to you.’ ‘Wow. Let’s end the war.’ ‘Great idea. Want to go see Spider-Man together?’ ‘OMG, yes! ‘We stan’ Sadie Sink.’”

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue from Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show” in the video above.