Jimmy Fallon Spots the Irony in Trump’s Firing Spree: ‘Only Staffer Who Has Immunity Is RFK Jr.’ | Video

President Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday, just weeks after doing the same to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Neither woman is the first to be fired by Trump, nor likely to be the last, but on Thursday night, Jimmy Fallon did find some irony in the fact that one Trump cabinet member is so far safe.

The NBC host kicked off his monologue with the news of Bondi’s firing, immediately joking that “the hardest thing about getting fired by Trump is pretending to be sad when he tells you.” Fallon poked fun at the fallout, before eventually calling out one staffer in particular.

“Trump’s on a bit of a firing spree, first Kristi Noem, then Pam Bondi. Ironically, the only staffer who has immunity is RFK, Jr.,” he joked. “That weird? Interesting, right?”

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The late night host’s joke was, of course, a dig at the fact that RFK Jr. has openly advocated against vaccines (before immediately claiming he has not done that). In March, a judge temporarily blocked federal health officials from following Kennedy’s order and cutting the number of vaccines recommended for every child.

As Fallon continued his monologue, he also joked that firing Bondi was an odd move, considering her access to certain information from and about Trump.

“Meanwhile, when Trump realized he fired the woman with access to all the Epstein files, he was like, ‘Oh, crap! Uh, Pam, you’re not fired. You’re redacted,’” he quipped.

“Apparently, Trump was also upset that Bondi didn’t go after his enemies,” Fallon continued. “Bondi was like, ‘So you want me to arrest NATO, Bruce Springsteen and the ice cream machine at McDonald’s?’”

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.