Jimmy Fallon Torches Trump for Saying Machado ‘Offered’ Her Nobel Prize: ‘You Told Her To!’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon mocked President Trump’s suggestion that he took Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado’s Nobel Prize because she “offered” it to him. “Yeah, because you told her to!” the “Tonight Show” host pointed out on Monday night.

Fallon was one of the few late night hosts to air a new episode on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, using his monologue to note its significance. “It’s such an important holiday,” Fallon said. “Today, President Trump said, ‘I think we can all agree MLK would want me to have his Nobel Peace Prize.’”

As for Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize, Fallon remarked, “It means a lot to Trump. He hung it on the wall right next to his McDonald’s Customer of the Month plaque.” Unfortunately for the president, Fallon also noted that the Nobel committee has already stated that the award still belongs to its initial recipient, as does the prize money given with it.

“Trump heard that and was like, ‘Wait. There’s prize money?’” Fallon joked.

Additionally, Fallon touched on Trump’s increasingly aggressive plan to make Greenland a U.S. territory. The NBC host recapped how the president has threatened to impose new tariffs on European nations that do not agree to his plan, which prompted the European Union to hold an emergency meeting this past Sunday.

“Do you know how mad Europeans have to be to work on a weekend?” Fallon asked. The comedian continued, “Over the weekend, Trump texted Norway’s prime minister that one of the reasons he’s trying to take over Greenland is that he didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize. Then, a little bit later, Trump said he’s taking over Venezuela because he didn’t win a Latin Grammy.”

“You know the prime minister of Norway was screenshotting Trump’s texts and sending them to Europe’s other leaders, like, ‘You believe this friggin’ guy?’” Fallon added. He then addressed Trump’s plan to create an International Board of Peace to help maintain peace around the world, as well as the president’s proposal that it would cost $1 billion to permanently join.

“I’ll take a wild guess who they can make the check out to,” Fallon dryly remarked.