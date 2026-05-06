Jimmy Kimmel Uses Trump’s Ballroom Obsession to Mock His Grip on GOP: ‘Why Does He Need a Room to Hold Balls?’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel once again took aim at Donald Trump’s obsession with building a ballroom, joking the president didn’t need one as he’s “already holding a lot of balls.”

The late night host sounded off on the president’s ballroom project during Tuesday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he noted that Trump has been pushing the construction “bigly” following the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting.

“I think I know why. Originally, he said it would cost $200 million and would be financed by private donors,” Kimmel said. “Then the price tag doubled to $400 million, which he said would still be paid for by private donors. Then yesterday, Republicans in the Senate pushed a bill that would allocate a billion dollars of taxpayer money to go toward this project.”

He continued: “According to the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the money would be used for security features only, not for the ballroom itself. And the White House, of course, disagrees with that. After saying he and his teet sucklers would pay for it personally, Team Trump now wants us to foot the bill, which is now five times what he said it would be.”

After Kimmel quipped that Trump “loves to dance,” he highlighted that the project is not popular with the American public.

“Only 28% of Americans supported him illegally knocking the White House down in the middle of the night to build this,” Kimmel noted. “And that was before we found out we’d be paying for it.”

The comedian then put on display the many times Trump promised that the ballroom would be built using zero taxpayer dollars.

Before moving on, Kimmel doled out his biggest zinger: “But I don’t get it. Why does he need a room to hold balls? He’s already holding a lot of balls. He’s holding JD Vance’s balls. He’s got Lindsey Graham’s balls. He’s holding the balls of almost every Republican in Congress.”

This comment prompted a big round of applause from Kimmel’s studio audience. Watch the monologue in its entirety above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.